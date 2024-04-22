Scattered showers, possibly strong storms for Chicago area on Tuesday

Possibly strong storms in store for Chicago area on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered rain showers, and even a strong storm are expected in the Chicago area on Tuesday, before another round of cold air and frost blow in midweek

The First Alert Weather team is tracking a storm system moving toward the Great Lakes from southern Canada. Ahead of the storm, warm southwesterly winds are keeping temperatures milder as clouds increase.

While a few sprinkles are possible as the system approaches Monday night into Tuesday, light rain is not expected to become more widespread until late morning Tuesday. This first round of rain through midday will be light, and most numerous south of the Chicago area.

As a few breaks of sun emerge Tuesday afternoon, scattered thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front. While the risk of severe weather is currently low, one or two storms may pack enough energy to produce small hail as they move through the area between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Behind this system, a strong cold front drops low temperatures back into the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday nights, likely leading to more rural frost.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a few sprinkles. Breezy. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Scattered light rain early, then scattered thunderstorms late. Breezy. High: 67.

Wednesday: Breezy, cooler sunshine. High: 49.