Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers by evening into overnight

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're heading out, there will be some scattered showers passing by in the evening and lasting into the overnight. 

bar-graph-next-12-hrs-left-interactive-feels-like-1.png
CBS News Chicago

Friday will feature a breezy day as northwest winds pick up 15 to 25 mph. 

am-1.png
CBS News Chicago
pm-1.png
CBS News Chicago

A weak disturbance may bring a few showers on Saturday morning. Otherwise, clearing skies for the rest of the weekend.

2-day-weekend-full-1.png
CBS News Chicago

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOW 50.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. HIGH 60.

SATURDAY: SHOWER CHANCE. BREEZY. HIGH 58.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 55.

7-day-forecast-pm-6.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 2:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.