Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers by evening into overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're heading out, there will be some scattered showers passing by in the evening and lasting into the overnight.
Friday will feature a breezy day as northwest winds pick up 15 to 25 mph.
A weak disturbance may bring a few showers on Saturday morning. Otherwise, clearing skies for the rest of the weekend.
TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOW 50.
FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. HIGH 60.
SATURDAY: SHOWER CHANCE. BREEZY. HIGH 58.
SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 55.
