Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers by evening into overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're heading out, there will be some scattered showers passing by in the evening and lasting into the overnight.

Friday will feature a breezy day as northwest winds pick up 15 to 25 mph.

A weak disturbance may bring a few showers on Saturday morning. Otherwise, clearing skies for the rest of the weekend.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOW 50.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. HIGH 60.

SATURDAY: SHOWER CHANCE. BREEZY. HIGH 58.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 55.

