Scattered showers in Chicago Saturday, Beach Hazard Statement remains in effect

Showers during day, sprinkles by evening in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rain band from the remnants of Helene will keep scattered showers around on Saturday, as this band is stuck in place. It slowly weakens later, but sprinkles may linger for tonight and possibly Sunday.

Gusty winds today will build dangerous waves. A Beach Hazard statement remains in place through Monday morning for waves 6 to 10 feet.

What to expect for Saturday

Breezy and wet with a high of 72.

Sprinkles for tonight

Cloudy with sprinkles with temps staying steady in the middle 60s.

More of the same for Sunday

Another cloudy day with a few sprinkles. A high of 73.

