Scattered showers in Chicago Saturday, Beach Hazard Statement remains in effect

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Showers during day, sprinkles by evening in Chicago
Showers during day, sprinkles by evening in Chicago 02:08

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rain band from the remnants of Helene will keep scattered showers around on Saturday, as this band is stuck in place. It slowly weakens later, but sprinkles may linger for tonight and possibly Sunday.

weekend forecast
Gusty winds today will build dangerous waves. A Beach Hazard statement remains in place through Monday morning for waves 6 to 10 feet. 

What to expect for Saturday

Breezy and wet with a high of 72.

Sprinkles for tonight

Cloudy with sprinkles with temps staying steady in the middle 60s. 

More of the same for Sunday

Another cloudy day with a few sprinkles. A high of 73.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

