First Alert Weather: Scattered showers as temps take a dip
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's all downhill from here. Temperatures will drop throughout the day, with showers likely.
Today:
Scattered rain showers, eventually changing to snow showers late this evening. 40s by afternoon.
Tonight:
Snow showers. No accumulation expected. 33.
Tomorrow:
Scattered snow showers. Little to no accumulation, except on grassy surfaces etc. High 44.
EXTENDED
After a couple chilly days, the temperatures will rise again most of the week, but not be quite as warm as this past week.
