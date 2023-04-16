First Alert Weather: Scattered showers as temps take a dip

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's all downhill from here. Temperatures will drop throughout the day, with showers likely.

Today:

Scattered rain showers, eventually changing to snow showers late this evening. 40s by afternoon.

Tonight:

Snow showers. No accumulation expected. 33.

Tomorrow:

Scattered snow showers. Little to no accumulation, except on grassy surfaces etc. High 44.

EXTENDED

After a couple chilly days, the temperatures will rise again most of the week, but not be quite as warm as this past week.