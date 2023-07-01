First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and storms through the weekend

First Alert Weather: Showers, storms over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A busy weekend ahead, but we're going to have a showery and stormy pattern for the next couple of days.

While severe storms couldn't be ruled out, it appears the threat should stay mostly to our south.

We'll be warming back up and drying out for a couple of days Monday and Tuesday. A round of storms arrives late Wednesday bringing slightly cooler temperatures for the week's end.

Today:

Scattered showers and storms, off and on throughout the entire day. High 84.

Tonight:

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 68.

Tomorrow:

Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder. High 76.