Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered, light showers on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered light showers are on the way for this evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight.

CBS

CBS

Lows will be in the low 60s, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. Rain chances will linger into Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts will be around one-quarter to half of an inch.

CBS

CBS

Isolated showers will be possible Saturday afternoon, otherwise, you can expect a mostly cloudy and cooler day with highs in the low 70s.

It's also expected to be partly cloudy and warmer on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

CBS

It'll begin turning hotter early next week with highs in the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday. A storm chance is in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon, then scattered showers a cooler for Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then a chance for thunderstorms overnight. Low 63°

SATURDAY: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy and cooler in the afternoon. High 72°

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. High 81°

CBS