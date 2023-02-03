Serial scammer Rick Dugo found guilty of theft in first of 4 trials

CHICAGO (CBS) – Serial scammer Rick Dugo was found guilty of theft by deception, a felony, for stealing more than $18,000.

Dugo's alleged scams were first exposed by the CBS 2 Investigators.

He also had his bond revoked as the judge determined he is a "threat to the public."

This is the first of four trials for Dugo, 55, who's accused of conning his friends out of nearly $1 million. He was first charged in April of 2021.

"I'm alone in a courtroom and I'm watching Rick Dugo take the things out of his pockets and be cuffed and remanded into custody," said Adam Albin, Dugo's victim. "It's still sinking in, you know. I'm thrilled with the results."

In a statement, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said, "This is a good day for the victims of this offender's long-running scams. Our Special Investigations Division did an excellent job supporting our prosecutors - together, they are starting the process of securing justice for these good people who lost money to this scammer and con artist."

A conviction for theft by deception carries a possible sentence of three to seven years behind bars, according to CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller.