Watch CBS News
Local News

Save A Lot returns to West Lawn, holding grand reopening giveaway

By Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Save A Lot is officially returning to Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood Wednesday.

The store at 63rd and Kenneth will celebrate its grand reopening with a giveaway for customers.

Doors are expected to reopen to the public at 8 a.m. and the first 100 customers will get a free bag of groceries.

This is the sixth store of parent company Yellow Banana that has reopened in Chicago.

Neighbors previously said they can't trust the Save A Lot brand, saying it has a reputation for selling a lackluster product.

The company first announced renovation plans backed by city tax incentives in 2022. They announced last summer that they were aiming to reopen six discount grocery stores.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.