Save A Lot returns to West Lawn, holding grand reopening giveaway

Save A Lot is officially returning to Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood Wednesday.

The store at 63rd and Kenneth will celebrate its grand reopening with a giveaway for customers.

Doors are expected to reopen to the public at 8 a.m. and the first 100 customers will get a free bag of groceries.

This is the sixth store of parent company Yellow Banana that has reopened in Chicago.

Neighbors previously said they can't trust the Save A Lot brand, saying it has a reputation for selling a lackluster product.

The company first announced renovation plans backed by city tax incentives in 2022. They announced last summer that they were aiming to reopen six discount grocery stores.