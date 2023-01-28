More pushback from proposed Save-A-Lot grocery store coming to Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More outrage to a story we first told you about on Thursday.

Plans to convert a now-shuttered Whole Foods into a Save A Lot in Englewood are not sitting too well some members of the community, who feel they were sidestepped during the decision process.

"If Save-A-Lot isn't good enough for the 42nd Ward, or for downtown or the North Side, then it shouldn't be good enough to go into Englewood," said 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman.

"We worked tirelessly to talk to the other food and grocery store chains across the city and urged them to take a look at that community, urged them to look at the lease," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "Because ultimately this is a private sector business-to-business transaction."

Yellow Banana, the company behind Save A Lot, said it's excited to be joining the Englewood community to provide healthy, high quality and affordable products.

