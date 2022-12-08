Satanic holiday display unveiled at State Capitol in Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Around this time of year, we see many holiday displays featuring Christmas trees and nativity scenes, but few like this one.

The Satanic Temple of Illinois debuted its holiday display in the Illinois State Capitol Rotunda in Springfield.

This year it features a knitted snake and knitted fruit. Last year, its display showed its deity Baphomet depicted as a baby.

State officials said because the first floor of the Rotunda is a public place, they can not legally censor the content of speech or displays.