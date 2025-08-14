Watch CBS News
Santiago Elementary families call on CPS to keep charter school open after property put up for sale

Todd Feurer
Students at Esmeralda Santiago Elementary School are back in class for the new school year, and community members are speaking out about the future of the school and other Acero charter schools.

Santiago was one of seven schools Acero announced it would close because of a budget deficit and declining enrollment.

The Chicago Board of Education voted in December to provide funding to keep the schools open this year, and transform five of the schools – including Santiago – into traditional Chicago Public Schools facilities next school year.

But earlier this month, the property that Santiago leases was listed for sale by the Archdiocese of Chicago, which owns the building and leases it to Acero.

Now community members are calling on CPS to buy the property to keep the school open.

