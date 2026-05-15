Sam Sianis, longtime owner of Chicago's iconic Billy Goat Tavern, dies at 91

Sam Sianis, the longtime owner of the Chicago's iconic Billy Goat Tavern, has died at the age of 91, the restaurant announced Friday.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sam Sianis," the restaurant wrote on their social media. They said he died "peacefully in his sleep" and surrounded by family.

Sianis took over ownership of the Billy Goat Tavern from his uncle William "Billy Goat" Sianis, who founded the Chicago hamburger stand when he purchased the Lincoln Tavern in 1934. The elder Sianis got the nickname "Billy Goat" when a goat fell off a passing truck and wandered inside the tavern. William adopted It, grew a goatee and adopted the nickname "Billy Goat."

William Sianis eventually brought his goat, Murphy, with him to a Cubs game on Oct. 6, 1945, and even purchased a ticket for him, but was stopped from entering Wrigley Field. According to legend, it was that denial of entry that led to the Chicago Cubs' longtime World Series curse, which lasted 108 years and was only recently broken in 2016.

Under Sam Sianis' ownership, the Billy Goat Tavern continued to thrive as a local icon and even captured the national imagination as the inspiration for Saturday Night Live's "Cheezeborger!" skit featuring John Belushi, Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray and Loraine Newman.

"Sam was more than a restauranteur; he was a Chicago legend," the tavern wrote in their tribute to Sianis. "His tireless work ethic, devotion to his beloved Tavern, and a deep love for this city made him a cultural icon and inspiration for all who knew him."

They also remembered him as a "devoted family man and cherished friend."

"He will be deeply missed," the Billy Goat wrote. "May his memory be eternal."