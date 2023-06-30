Salute Festival returns to Naperville's Riverwalk this weekend
NAPERVILLE. Ill. (CBS) -- Naperville is getting an early start on the Fourth of July holiday.
The Naperville Salute returns to the riverwalk today.
It'll feature live music, a ruck march, a family fun area and special presentations for military veterans.
Admission is $5 for Friday and Monday, and $15 on Saturday and Sunday.
It's free for veterans and active military members.
More information is available here.
