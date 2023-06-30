Watch CBS News
Salute Festival returns to Naperville's Riverwalk this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

NAPERVILLE. Ill. (CBS) -- Naperville is getting an early start on the Fourth of July holiday.

The Naperville Salute returns to the riverwalk today.

It'll feature live music, a ruck march, a family fun area and special presentations for military veterans.

Admission is $5 for Friday and Monday, and $15 on Saturday and Sunday.

It's free for veterans and active military members.

More information is available here. 

First published on June 30, 2023 / 7:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

