Salute Festival returns to Naperville's Riverwalk this weekend

NAPERVILLE. Ill. (CBS) -- Naperville is getting an early start on the Fourth of July holiday.

The Naperville Salute returns to the riverwalk today.

It'll feature live music, a ruck march, a family fun area and special presentations for military veterans.

Admission is $5 for Friday and Monday, and $15 on Saturday and Sunday.

It's free for veterans and active military members.

