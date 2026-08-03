Sales tax holiday coming up for Illinois families buying school supplies

It's already August, and thousands of Chicago and suburban kids who have an early start to the school year were headed back to class Monday.

The Learn Charter School Network, for one, starts three weeks ahead of Chicago Public Schools to give their 4,000 students more resources in the summertime.

The youngsters' backpacks were filled with school supplies that cost 8% more than last year. But relief is on the way for them, and for those who start school in the weeks to come, with a sales tax holiday.

Even though inflation is slowing, researchers said tariffs and higher fuel prices are contributing to the rising cost of school supplies such as lunch boxes, notebooks, and glue sticks.

The timing hurts because on Saturday, Aug. 1, sales tax went up to fund public transit in Cook, Will, Lake, DuPage, McHenry and Kane counties.

The increase means an extra $10.50 — up from $10.25 — which is tacked onto a $100 purchase in Chicago proper.

But from Friday, Aug. 7, until Sunday, Aug. 16, a back-to-school sales tax holiday will reduce sales tax in Illinois by 5%. Illinois retailers will not charge consumers that portion of the tax on clothing up to $125 per item, and other school-related items.

The sales tax holiday applies to such goods as uniforms, sneakers, and bookbags.

The tax holiday does not cover cosmetics, wallets, or hair bows, and it also does not apply to sports equipment such as baseball gloves, cleats, or mouth guards.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was scheduled to talk about the promotion at a 10 a.m. news conference Monday. He has pushed for the same sort of tax holiday before — legislators agreed to the last on in 2022.