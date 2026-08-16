Saint Sabina parishioners rally in support of Father Michael Pfleger outside Holy Name Cathedral

Instead of Sunday service, parishioners from Saint Sabina Church rallied outside Holy Name Cathedral to support Father Michael Pfleger.

Last month, a letter was sent to members of St. Sabina stating that the archdiocese said they received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against Father Pfleger that was alleged to have occurred at St. Sabina more than 30 years ago.

Supporters call recent sexual abuse allegations against him unfounded and accuse the Archdiocese of Chicago of trying to destroy his ministry. Pfleger denies the allegations.

"Father God, we ask you to guide us and to begin the path of returning Father Michael to the altar in St. Sabina Church," said Pastor Julie Contreras with United Giving Hope.

CBS Chicago reached out to the archdiocese on Sunday about the rally. A spokesperson declined to comment about the rally and said an independent review board is following its usual process.