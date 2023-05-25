Watch CBS News
Saint Sabina Church hosting food giveaway Thursday afternoon

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Saint Sabina giving away hundreds of boxes of food
Saint Sabina giving away hundreds of boxes of food

CHICAGO (CBS) – Saint Sabina Church will pass out 400 boxes of food for families in need.

The giveaway starts at noon today.

Each of the boxes will be filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, chicken, and beef.

Volunteers were seen pitching in at last month's food distribution.

Father Michael Pfleger says families in black and brown communities in Chicago have been neglected for far too long, and he says the Saint Sabina food giveaway is one way to help.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 8:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

