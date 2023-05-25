Saint Sabina Church hosting food giveaway Thursday afternoon

Saint Sabina giving away hundreds of boxes of food

CHICAGO (CBS) – Saint Sabina Church will pass out 400 boxes of food for families in need.

The giveaway starts at noon today.

Each of the boxes will be filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, chicken, and beef.

Volunteers were seen pitching in at last month's food distribution.

Father Michael Pfleger says families in black and brown communities in Chicago have been neglected for far too long, and he says the Saint Sabina food giveaway is one way to help.