Saint Sabina Church hosting 'Black History Shark Tank' program through February

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Black History Month starts today, with a new program at Saint Sabina Church called "Black History Shark Tank."

Here's how it works.

From now until the end of the month, people who want to open their own businesses can submit their business concepts and plans.

Three finalists will be chosen in March.

The winner will get a large cash prize and free legal support and mentoring to make their business dreams come true.

"Black History Shark Tank" kicks off at 11 a.m. at the church.