"Safronia" by Chicago poet laureate Avery R. Young debuts at Lyric Opera in April

One of the operas in the Lyric's spring lineup isn't your typical opera. It's a new musical work by Chicago's first poet laureate Avery R. Young.

"Safronia" is described as a "genre-defying" work featured music inspired by gospel, blues, funk and soul. It premieres at the Lyric Opera in April.

Young joined CBS News Chicago to talk about what inspired this opera, what audiences can expect that is not your average operatic work, and what it was like to write and create his very first opera.

"Safronia" will be performed only two times. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Lyric Opera website.