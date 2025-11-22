Additional Chicago police officers positioned for Magnificent Mile Lights Festival after Loop shootings

Safety is top of mind for the crowds gathered right now for the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. The parade steps off Saturday evening, less than 24 hours after Friday night's shootings downtown.

Despite the shootings, that has not stopped people from attending the parade and fireworks show.

Officials said the event is expected to draw nearly a million spectators.

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Saturday acknowledged the impact incidents like Friday night's shooting can have on events like this one. Chicago police said an additional 300 officers are positioned for the parade and the fireworks afterwards, on top of District 1 officers and 700 officers that were brought in Friday night.

Families were asked about how they are feeling about attending this event following the shootings. One mother said the highly visible presence of police leaves her and her family feeling secure.

"I feel safe knowing we have the Chicago police out here. I feel safe out here. I know we're in good hands," Chasity said.

Following the parade, a fireworks display will take place along the river around 7:15 p.m.