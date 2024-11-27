After violence last weekend, safety in downtown Chicago is paramount for Thanksgiving weekend events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The next few days will be packed with people enjoying holiday festivities on Thanksgiving weekend—but there remains a question as to whether they feel safe amid the recent violence in downtown Chicago.

It was cold out Wednesday night, but thousands were already out roaming the streets of Chicago and getting out for the holidays.

"Chicago has a vibrant downtown, and we're seeing that all over the place—in terms of people are out here eating and shopping and enjoying the beginning of the holiday season," said Ald. Bill Conway (34th), "and I think that's just wonderful."

The finishing touches were being added on State Street Wednesday evening as the city prepares for the Thanksgiving Day Parade—for which bleachers are set up along the thoroughfare.

Conway said with such events, safety is top-of-mind.

"Obviously, we have a lot of downtown events, and we really need to make sure that the police have the proper staffing and resources they need in order to make sure we can keep people safe downtown," he said.

Last Friday, teens caused disturbances in the Loop after the Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park. On Saturday, a 19-year-old woman was shot right outside the Macy's flagship store at 111 N. State St.—the gunshots had people ducking behind concrete barriers at Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza and running for cover outside the CBS Chicago Broadcast Center.

"Sometimes it does deter us from coming down here," Amiyah Ford of Forest Park said of downtown and crime.

But while Ford remains mindful of the crime, she also practices another method.

"Pray before you go out and leave the house too," Ford said.

Mary Williams of Berwyn and her daughter, Nola, were also downtown Wednesday night.

"We just are aware of our surroundings and come at a regular time of day," Williams said.

They were not about to let the violence last weekend stop them from enjoying their holiday tradition of a decade.

"Every single year, we go to Macy's, and we eat at the Walnut Room, and we see Santa—and then we walk down to the Christkindlmarket and hang out there for a while," said Nola, 16.

Ald. Conway wants people to come out and enjoy the holiday cheer as he works with police in the Centra1 (1st) District, which covers the Loop.

"As far as this weekend, I'm confident that the police are going to have the resources they need to make sure we can keep folks safe," Conway said.



Chicago Police said they will be present and visible throughout the Thanksgiving Day Parade and other holiday celebrations.