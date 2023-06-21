Safety concerns after hit-and-run leaves four fans seriously injured just before White Sox game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four fans remained in the hospital late Wednesday after a hit-and-run crash outside Guaranteed Rate Field right before a White Sox game the evening before.

As the investigation continues into why the driver slammed into the fans as they crossed 35th Street at Shields Avenue to go to the game, there are also new concerns about safety.

Fans returned to the ballpark Wednesday as the White Sox continued their series against the Texas Rangers. The traffic flow and police presence were on par with a regular game day.

But the scene was vastly different a day earlier. At 6:20 p.m. Tuesday as the same two teams were about to play each other, a silver sedan barreling east down 35th Street plowed right into four fans who were on their way into the ballpark.

Police now say the incident was isolated. It is still under investigation.

Four pedestrians – two men and two women - were injured.

Three of the victims were immediately given aid by personal protection officers outside the ballpark. The fourth flipped and landed in the sunroof of the car that had hit them all, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said Tuesday night.

The fourth victim was still partially in the car when it sped off, Melean said.

Illinois State Police pursued the car, with help from a Chicago Police SWAT team. The car crashed on the outbound Dan Ryan near 45th Street.

The driver of the vehicle is police custody. Three others in the car were also apprehended.

Meanwhile, two of the victims remained in critical condition late Wednesday, while the other two are in serious, but stable condition.

The big question on everyone's minds is, will the city move forward and implement stricter traffic rules outside the Sox ballpark in wake of what happened?

While Chicago Police said they will continue to work with the White Sox to enhance security around the ballpark, it is the Office of Emergency Management and Communications that is responsible for traffic flow and street closures around the park.

The office said it is now evaluating current protocol, but we could not get a clear answer from anyone as to what immediate changes will take place – if any.

We also spoke to Ald. Nicole Lee (11th), who said right now anything, and everything is on the table when it comes to enhancing public safety in the area.

She says she plans to meet with OEMC, the Chicago Department of Transportation, the Chicago Police Department, and the Sox organization to discuss next steps.

"We haven't had an incident of this magnitude happen at least in the year and a few months I've been alderperson of the 11th Ward, but it doesn't mean it can't happen again," Lee said. "But I also don't want to completely over-rotate. Nothing is off the table at this point. I'm open to everyone's suggestions, and really, what are the best ideas to help ensure the safety of all the guests that are visiting the ballpark, and our residents?"

Charges in the case are still pending.

The OEMC issued this statement:

"The Office of Emergency Management and Communications is working with the Chicago Police Department and the White Sox organization to evaluate traffic control around the park with safety as our top priority. Last night's hit-and-run crash was an isolated incident. The Chicago Police Department will continue maintaining sufficient public safety resources in the area of Guaranteed Rate Field during game days."

Chicago Police also issued a statement:

"Last night's hit-and-run crash was an isolated incident. The Chicago Police Department will continue maintaining sufficient public safety resources in the area of Guaranteed Rate Park during game days. We're also working with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the White Sox organization to enhance traffic control around the park with safety as our top priority."

The White Sox answered the following questions we submitted: