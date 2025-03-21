Chicago medical students learn their next step to becoming doctors on Match Day

Most jobs don't require 20 years of school. That's why not all of us are doctors. But all of that education paid off for med students across the country for Match Day on Friday, as they found out where they'll be starting their residencies this summer.

Surbhi Sarup and Alvyn Hernandez met on the first day of medical school at Rush University Medical College. Their days together are winding down, but the energy is picking up.

They and other fourth-year medical students at Rush gathered on Friday inside the Union League Club of Chicago for Match Day.

"I've applied to a bunch of places for residency, and now I'll figure out where I'm going," Sarup said.

Rush associate dean Jay Behel embraces the match madness.

"This is a different type of March Madness. It's all of the brackets in 14 seconds," he said. "The energy in the room is just explosive. There is screaming, there is yelling, there is laughing, there is crying."

After four years of high school, four years of college, and four years of medical school, students find out what comes next inside an envelope, surrounded by their biggest fans – friends, faculty, and family.

As the room counts down, envelopes open and reveal all kinds of emotion.

"It took a lot of work, took a lot of energy, but we made it," said Jubril Adepoju, who matched with his first choice at Rush.

Adepoju was born in Nigeria, but Rush feels like home.

"I'm going to a doctor. I'm going to be a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Rush Medical College," he said.

Not every match feels perfect in the moment, but wherever future doctors go, patients will be grateful.

"I'm about to become a doctor and start my practice, and so wherever that may be, I'll know it's for the right reasons," Sarup said.