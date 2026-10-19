Runway at Midway Airport temporarily closed for safety repairs, CDA says

A runway at Midway International Airport has been temporarily closed for safety repairs, the Chicago Department of Aviation announced on Monday.

Runway 22L is now closed to arrivals and departures for repairs to a runway safety system.

According to the department, the Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) at the departure end of the runway was damaged by recent aircraft activity, including jet blast.

"Safety is the top priority at Chicago's airports, and we are working to complete these repairs safely and promptly," said CDA Commissioner Michael McMurray. "We're coordinating closely with our partners at the FAA and the airlines to reduce disruptions for travelers and return the airfield to normal operating conditions as quickly and safely as possible."

The department says the closure could cause flight delays and cancellations, with the extent varying based on airline schedules and weather conditions — particularly wind directions.

Travelers are being advised to continue monitoring their flight status and check with their airline before heading to the airport. Those impacted should work directly with their air carrier about rebooking or other changes.

The department said it will coordinate closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines operating at Midway to minimize operational impacts whenever possible and keep partners informed throughout the repair process.

The repairs are expected to be complete by mid-November.