Rumors swirl about possible deal with Rangers for Patrick Kane

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patrick Kane has been putting on a show lately for the Blackhawks – with seven goals.

But it is it his last hurrah for the Blackhawks?

There is nothing concrete at this point. But there continue to be rumblings about a potential Patrick Kane deal with the New York Rangers - and the Rangers did just pull two players from their game for "roster management reasons."

If Kane's time with the Blackhawks is coming to an end, he is going out with a bang - now with three multi-goal games in his last four. But is upping his trade value actually motivating him?

"No, I don't know – I think it's just all of a sudden, you get going, and start feeling good, start feeling confident – and I think the last few games seem to be against teams that there's some rumors about out there," Kane said, "but yeah, just playing the game – no matter who it's against."

Kane, 34, was the first overall draft pick for the Blackhawks in 2007 and has played for no other NHL team.

He is, of course, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 7:42 PM

