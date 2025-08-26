Royals Rally in 9th as White Sox lose

Michael Massey hit a tying two-run single in the ninth inning and Kyle Isbel had a go-ahead run-scoring single as the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Maikel Garcia had a two-run single in the eighth inning as the Royals rallied from a 4-0 deficit. Jonathan India had two hits and scored two runs.

Sam Long (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth to pick up the win, and Carlos Estévez got the last three outs for his 35th save as the Royals advanced (68-65) remained in the wild-card race.

Jordan Leasure gave up two runs in the eighth and Grant Taylor (0-4) was charged with three in the ninth as the White Sox fell to an AL-worst 48-84.

Colson Montgomery homered for the fourth consecutive game, and fellow rookie Kyle Teel had three hits and an RBI for the White Sox.

Key Moment

Trailing by two, Kansas City loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth against Taylor. Tyler Alexander came on gave Massey's tying two-run single. After Adam Frazier was hit by a pitch, Isbel followed with his go-ahead single.

Key Stat

White Sox starter Martín Pérez limited the Royals to one hit in seven innings while striking out five and walking none. Kansas City then had eight hits over the final two innings.

Up Next

White Sox RHP Aaron Civale (3-8, 5.02 ERA) starts against Royals RHP Ryan Bergert (1-1, 2.79) on Wednesday.