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Workers at 3 more Chicago hotels go on strike

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

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Hotel guests in Chicago could see more disruptions as workers at three more hotels walk off the job.

Hundreds of workers at the Royal Sonesta, Marriott Marquis, and the Wade Hotel are now on strike.

They're demanding better pay, healthcare benefits, pension plans, and safer working conditions.

The latest walkouts follow strikes at eight other Chicago hotels as thousands of workers fight for new contracts.

The last major hotel strike involved 26 hotels.

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