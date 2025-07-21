Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 53 in Arlington Heights, Illinois

Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down lanes on Route 53 in Arlington Heights, Illinois

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Illinois Route 53 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, early Monday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck near Rand Road just before 1:30 a.m.

Kris Habermehl said the motorcycle driver hit a median, and the impact of the crash sent the driver into the southbound lanes.

According to state police, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes have reopened. All northbound remain closed. Traffic is being diverted to nearby exit ramps.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating.