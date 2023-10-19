Chicago area police shoot, kill man who lunged at officer with meat cleaver

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Lake County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a meat cleaver Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 34200 block of Barberry Court in unincorporated Round Lake a little after 4 p.m. for a report of a man bleeding who needed help. The 911 caller believed her friend's relative took his life, police said.

Deputies arrived and found a man unconscious and unresponsive on a mattress in the living room of the home with a "significant amount of blood" around him.

As police were attempting life-saving measures, the man woke up, retrieved a meat cleaver next to him, and lunged at the deputy.

The deputy, along with another person in the home, retreated, but the man charged after them with the meat cleaver in his hand. The deputy then shot the man.

Paramedics came and took the man to an area hospital in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead after arriving. The deputy was also transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to investigate the incident.