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6 students at Round Lake Middle School hospitalized after taking THC gummies

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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Six students were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after taking THC-infused gummies at school in Chicago's far northern suburbs.

A spokesperson for Round Lake Area Schools Community Unit School District 116 confirmed six students at Round Lake Middle School "required medical intervention" after ingesting THC gummies on Wednesday.

The students were taken to the hospital, where their condition was stabilized.

School officials said they were working with Round Lake Heights police to investigate the incident.

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