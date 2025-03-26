Shooting investigation underway after man found dead on Chicago's South Side

Shooting investigation underway after man found dead in Rosemoor

Shooting investigation underway after man found dead in Rosemoor

A shooting investigation is under after a man was found dead in Chicago's Rosemoor neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m, Chicago police said a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds in the 10100 block of South Prairie. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The block is closed off to traffic.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.