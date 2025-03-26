Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting investigation underway after man found dead on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Shooting investigation underway after man found dead in Rosemoor
Shooting investigation underway after man found dead in Rosemoor 00:46

A shooting investigation is under after a man was found dead in Chicago's Rosemoor neighborhood on Wednesday morning. 

Just after 5 a.m, Chicago police said a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds in the 10100 block of South Prairie. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

The block is closed off to traffic. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.