Roseland Community Hospital will pay workers next week, union says long-term solution needed

Workers at Roseland Community Hospital concerned they might not get their paycheck next week have learned they will, but say long-term solutions are still needed.

SEIU Healthcare union leaders at the South Side safety net hospital were notified recently that the June 30 payroll was in jeopardy.

Wednesday the hospital confirmed they will be able to make payroll next week. While union leaders said they are relieved, they said it's still crucial to find a long-term funding solution.

Roseland's 2025 Medicare cost report shows an operational deficit of more than $16 million.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the hospital CEO for comment but have not yet heard back.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.