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Roseland Community Hospital will pay workers next week, union says long-term solution needed

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum,
Jermont Terry
Jermont Terry
Reporter
Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.
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Jermont Terry

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Workers at Roseland Community Hospital concerned they might not get their paycheck next week have learned they will, but say long-term solutions are still needed.

SEIU Healthcare union leaders at the South Side safety net hospital were notified recently that the June 30 payroll was in jeopardy.

Wednesday the hospital confirmed they will be able to make payroll next week. While union leaders said they are relieved, they said it's still crucial to find a long-term funding solution.

Roseland's 2025 Medicare cost report shows an operational deficit of more than $16 million.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the hospital CEO for comment but have not yet heard back. 

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.

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