Future of West Suburban Medical Center remains murky as negotiations on reopening continue

The forecast for a summer reopening of West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park is growing cloudy, as negotiations continue between the owners and landlord, after the safety net hospital abruptly shuttered its doors in March.

Hospital leaders were hopeful West Suburban could reopen by next month, but there are some big roadblocks, including millions in unpaid property taxes.

The emergency room remained closed on Monday and a reopening date has not yet been announced. The closest hospital to West Suburban is Loretto Hospital, about two miles away.

"We need a hospital here, because 15 minutes it too long in a crisis," said Dr. Paul Luning, CEO of PCC Community Wellness Center in Oak Park.

For months, Rev. Ira Acree, pastor of Greater St John Bible Church of Chicago, has been helping organize the rallies to reopen West Suburban.

"Healthcare is a civil right. It's a civil right. This is not a privilege for the wealthy, and it's not a luxury for suburbanites. This is a human right, and it's a civil right for every child, every senior, and every working family, even on the West Side of Chicago," he said.

Acree said he felt the loss of West Suburban Medical Center firsthand when his wife had a medical issue in church a few weeks ago.

"What would have normally been a 5-minute ride was a 20-minute ride across town. This is ridiculous," he said.

Fortunately, she's doing well and recovering.

With the exception of some hospital-based clinic and testing services, operations at West Suburban halted in late March. The hospital blamed an issue with its billing system that left it strapped for cash.

"Just the cost of doing business is a struggle for safety net hospitals," said Illinois state Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago).

Ford said the closure of a safety net hospital, which takes in patients regardless of whether or not they can pay, has been impactful with no clear end in sight.

"We are about where I thought we would be — at the same place, not knowing when this hospital will open again," Ford said.

He said Loretto Hospital is feeling the pressure of an influx of patients who would have otherwise gone to West Suburban.

The property owner for West Suburban has sued the hospital's CEO for financial mismanagement.

Judge last week, a Cook County judge ruled that West Suburban Medical Center will remain under its current management, rejecting a request to place the hospital under court-appointed control.

After that decision, an attorney for the landlord, Ramco Holdings, said:

"With the court's guidance, the parties have engaged in good-faith discussions aimed at developing a workable plan to restore care at West Suburban. We view that as real and meaningful progress, and the parties are committed to continuing those conversations as the matter moves forward."

Outstanding property taxes are one of several issues being discussed.

According to records reviewed by the CBS News Chicago Investigators, the owners of West Suburban and its sister facility, Weiss Memorial Hospital, currently owe at least $8.9 million in property taxes for 2024 and 2025 tax years. Weiss closed its emergency department last August due to the losing access to Medicaid and Medicare funding.

"I'm actually happy that the judge decided to make them work together," Ford said, adding he hopes all the involved parties can come to terms to reopen for the sake of the community. "I think we need the two owners to recognize that this is bigger than them. This is a hospital that takes care of people. This is a matter of life and death."

The parties engaged in a settlement conference on May 29, which included representatives from both West Suburban and Weiss Hospitals.

No timeline has been announced for reopening either West Suburban or Weiss.