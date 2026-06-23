Payroll in jeopardy for healthcare workers at Roseland Community Hospital, union says

Hundreds of healthcare workers are left in limbo as New Roseland Community Hospital union members say they could see a payless payday.

Roseland is a 134-bed safety-net hospital that has operated on the Far South Side for more than a century, but SEIU healthcare union leaders say about 200 healthcare workers could possibly not get paid.

The union represents a good portion of the more than 500 staff members at the hospital, which includes support and professional services.

It's not clear what's behind the potential payroll problem, but the SEIU vice president says, "I can confirm that on June 11, the union was informed that the payroll due our members on June 30th was in jeopardy."

Those health care workers continue to show up here at Roseland with the uncertainty of when or if they will get paid next Tuesday.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the hospital's chief executive officer to get an explanation of what placed the payroll in jeopardy and whether the hospital can get this fixed before the scheduled payday, but has yet to hear back as of Tuesday night.

With this upcoming payroll in limbo, the question of whether the hospital can make future payrolls comes into play.

According to the national website, the American Hospital Directory, Roseland's 2025 medicare cost report shows it has more than a $16 million operational deficit.

The hospital has faced financial problems over the years.

Back in 2013, former Gov. Pat Quinn provided more than $300,000 of emergency funds to keep the doors of the financially strapped facility open.

Union leaders say they expect to have an update first thing Wednesday morning.