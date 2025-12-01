Roseland Community Hospital cuts ribbon for new sickle cell clinic

Roseland Community Hospital on Monday celebrated the opening of a new sickle cell treatment clinic.

The ribbon was cut at 9 a.m. for the clinic, located on the fourth floor of the hospital at 45 W. 111th St.

The clinic serves people over the age of 16 living with sickle cell disease. It will operate Monda through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will initially provide hydration therapy, IV pain management for vaso-occlusive crises, blood transfusions, chelation therapy for chronic iron overload, and patient education and support.

The hospital noted that sickle cell disproportionately affects Black families, and many families on Chicago's South Side lack timely access to care and have to rely on emergency departments.

The new Roseland Community Hospital Sickle Cell Treatment Center opts to change that.