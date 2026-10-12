Roseland Community Hospital workers hold vigil to save labor and delivery department

Union staff members are sounding the alarm about looming service cuts at Roseland Community Hospital.

Members of SEIU Healthcare Illinois, the union representing nurses, support staff, and other workers at Roseland Community Hospital, held a vigil on Monday, hoping to save the labor and delivery department, which is set to close at the end of October.

"We are out here today to ask for more time. We want to make sure that the ER is prepared to take care of these patients in crisis, because the emergencies will not stop," Roseland nurse Arriann Henry said.

Roseland employees said closing the labor and delivery department will threaten the health of moms-to-be and deepen existing disparities in access for Black women.

The hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.