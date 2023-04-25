Watch CBS News
Illinois, Indiana Rosati's franchise owners to pay $250,000 in backpay to workers
CHICAGO (CBS) – Franchise owners at five Rosati's Pizzas in Illinois and Indiana have been ordered to pay $250,000 in backpay and damages.

A federal judge ordered the payment of unpaid overtime for 35 employees.

A Justice Department investigation showed from 2019 to 2021, employees were incorrectly classified as contractors or exempt from overtime pay they were entitled to.

