Roof collapses in fire at vacant commercial building in Gary, Indiana

Gary firefighters respond to blaze in vacant commercial building

Gary firefighters respond to blaze in vacant commercial building

Gary firefighters respond to blaze in vacant commercial building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The roof of a vacant commercial building collapsed Thursday morning in Gary, Indiana, as firefighters responded to a fire.

The Gary Fire Department said the fire started at 10:20 a.m. at 3820 Broadway.

No one was injured during the fire, but the roof of the building collapsed.

STREAMING LIVE: Fire in Gary, Indiana Firefighters are responding to a fire in Gary, Indiana, near Broadway and Ridge. Chopper 2 is over the scene. http://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/live Posted by CBS Chicago on Thursday, June 30, 2022

No other buildings were damaged.

Fire crews were still on the scene early Thursday afternoon chasing hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.