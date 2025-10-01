Romeoville, Illinois, launches program to plant 2,500 new trees over 6 years

Romeoville begins replacing harmful old trees with healthy new ones

More than 2,500 new trees are coming to Romeoville as the village in Chicago's southwest suburbs seeks to replace dying trees and invasive species under a plan focused on conservation and sustainability.

Removing invasive trees posing a threat to the environment is priority one.

The village just started a new tree replacement program that will lead to 2,500 new trees planted in the coming years.

"It's important to have a good variety of trees," said Romeoville Public Works Director Chris Drey.

Drey said part of the program includes removing and replacing problem trees like this invasive Bradford pear trees, which are banned for sale in some states because they're known to harm local environments and plants. They're also known to cause property damage.

"The canopy on a Bradford pear gets too large," he said. "Our concern is that it gets really weighty in the summertime, and in the fall before leaves drop. So this is a lot of weight, and again with a windstorm, with how soft this wood is, it could crack and cause damage."

The tree replacement program aims to remove more than 400 such trees.

"The first year is going to be kind of our test case," Romeoville Village Manager Dawn Caldwell said.

Officials said the tree program is part of a larger effort focusing on the environment.

"We started a new conservation and sustainability committee just to get the community more involved," Caldwell said.

The village plans to replace every tree they remove, but also plant hundreds more.

Trees can play a big role in fighting climate change, naturally cooling areas and mitigating flooding.

"That's why you see a lot of communities like ours trying to invest in the future, and having a different diverse population of trees so that the environmental benefits are there," Drey said.

Tree removals have already begun, with plantings set to start in the spring.

"It's just really to continue to preserve the environment. I mean, that's really the focus on it," Caldwell said.

The tree replacement program is set to span six years. Officials said all new trees planted will be sourced locally from The Fields on Caton Farm six miles south in Crest Hill.