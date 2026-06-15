Romeoville switching to new emergency alert system on July 1, 2026

The village of Romeoville, Illinois, will switch its emergency alert notification system starting on July 1.

The village released a statement saying that when the calendar flips to July, the current emergency alert system will go dormant and the village will now use Smart911.

Village officials said Smart911 is already being utilized by Will County and other municipalities within it, and allows users to input additional information like emergency contacts, preferred providers and pet information that will be sent to first responders when the registered phone number dials 911.

The information is not requirement to use Smart911, but village officials said it saves time when first responders arrive.

Smart911 will also send out alerts about water shutoffs, boil orders, road closures and other emergency situations. Village residents should go to smart911.com to sign up and select notifications from the Village of Romeoville.