Romeoville warn of scam calls about arrest warrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in southwest suburban Romeoville have warned residents to beware of a new phone scam involving fake arrest warrants.

Someone pretending to be a law enforcement official is calling people and telling them there is a warrant for their arrest. The caller then demands the victims pay bond or go to jail; and asks for personal information, money, money orders, or prepaid cards to void the warrant.

Romeoville police say valid warrants will always be served in person.

Anyone who has received a similar call claiming to be from law enforcement about an arrest warrant should call Romeoville police at 815-886-7219.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 4:40 PM

