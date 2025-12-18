Odunze, Burden to miss Bears' rematch against Packers on Sunday with injuries

The Bears will be shorthanded at wide receiver for Saturday's rematch with the Packers, as both Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III will be out with injuries.

It will be the third straight game Odunze has missed with a foot injury that has been nagging him for weeks. The team's leading receiver, Odunze missed the first game against the Packers in Green Bay two weeks ago, and initially was expected to play against the Browns last week, but aggravated the injury in pregame warmups and sat out the win against Cleveland.

Burden injured his ankle against the Browns on Sunday.

Their absences undoubtedly will mean more playing time at wide receiver for return specialist Devin Duvernay and for backup Jahdae Walker, who has played in only seven games this season, mostly on special teams, with only eight snaps on offense.

The Bears also will be without linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, and has played mostly on special teams.

Running back D'Andre Swift and tight end Cole Kmet are listed as questionable for Saturday's game. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also is listed as questionable, suggesting he could be activated from injured reserve to play on Saturday, after missing the past four games with a groin injury.