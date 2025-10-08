Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver extracted from dump truck following rollover crash in Barrington, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Dump truck driver extracted following crash with SUV in Barrington, Illinois
Dump truck driver extracted following crash with SUV in Barrington, Illinois 01:04

First responders are investigating a rollover crash involving a dump truck in Barrington, Illinois, on Wednesday afternoon. 

CBS Skywatch was over the scene where the five-axle truck was rolled upside down after colliding with an SUV on the east side of the intersection of Dundee Road.  

CBS News Chicago's Kris Habermehl reported that the driver of the truck was pinned inside. Crews performed an extraction operation, freeing the truck driver.

It is unclear what led to the crash or if any injuries were reported from the SUV.

Dundee Road is closed until further notice. Drivers are advised to use Palatine Road as an alternative. 

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue