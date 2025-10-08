Driver extracted from dump truck following rollover crash in Barrington, Illinois

Dump truck driver extracted following crash with SUV in Barrington, Illinois

First responders are investigating a rollover crash involving a dump truck in Barrington, Illinois, on Wednesday afternoon.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene where the five-axle truck was rolled upside down after colliding with an SUV on the east side of the intersection of Dundee Road.

CBS News Chicago's Kris Habermehl reported that the driver of the truck was pinned inside. Crews performed an extraction operation, freeing the truck driver.

It is unclear what led to the crash or if any injuries were reported from the SUV.

Dundee Road is closed until further notice. Drivers are advised to use Palatine Road as an alternative.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.