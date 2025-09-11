Watch CBS News
Student charged with bringing gun to Rolling Meadows middle school

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
A student in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows was charged with several felonies for bringing a gun to school on Tuesday. 

According to Rolling Meadows police, officers were notified by administrators at Plum Grove Middle School that a student had a gun.

Police said the gun was confiscated, and the middle school student was taken into custody. 

No students or staff were injured, and no other weapons were located in the school. 

On Wednesday, police said the student, who has not been identified, was charged with several felonies in connection with bringing a firearm on school grounds. They will be petitioned into juvenile court. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

