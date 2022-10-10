Watch CBS News
Roller coasters triggers iPhone crash detection feature, some calling 9-1-1

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some thrill seekers at Six Flags Great America are behind some accidental calls to 9-1-1.

The new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 both come with a feature that calls for emergency help, whenever they detect the user may have been in a crash.

It turns out, this feature is triggered by some roller coasters.

As users call on Apple to fix their crash detection technology, Apple says the fix is pretty simple. 

Just turn on "Airplane Mode" before you get on the ride.

