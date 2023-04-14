Watch CBS News
Rogers Park Shooting: Man in critical condition

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Rogers Park late Thursday night. 

Police said the man was in Loyola Park along the lakefront, in the 7100 block of North Sheridan Road, when a dark sedan pulled up and starting shooting. 

The man was hit several times and paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

No arrests have been made. 

