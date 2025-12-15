Extra security added for Rogers Park menorah-topped car parade after antisemitic attack in Sydney

Extra security will be in place Monday night for the annual menorah-topped car parade in the Rogers Park neighborhood in Chicago, in the wake of a deadly shooting attack targeting a Jewish gathering in Australia over the weekend.

This gathering is not only a celebration of the second night of Hanukkah. Organizers said it also sends a loud message in response to the terror attack in Australia.

Cars affixed with menorahs will parade through several Chicago neighborhoods on Monday evening. Rabbi Yosef Moscowitz, executive director of Lubavitch Chabad of Illnois, said he's given out more than 100 car menorah displays ahead the parade.

"We're not going to be deterred. We're going to be louder. That's the best weapon against these type of evil atrocities," he said.

The annual car display took on new meaning and significance this year, following the weekend terror attack in Sydney, Australia, during a public Hanukkah event. Officials have said two gunmen – a father and his son – killed at least 15 people, and wounded another 40, when they opened fire at Bondi Beach on the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday.

Among the dead was Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a friend of Moscowitz.

"This is obviously a personal story, because it hits home," Moscowitz said. "I myself visited Sydney a number of times, knew the rabbi."

Chicago police have had a visible presence at Hanukkah celebrations across the city since the attack in Sydney. In the Lincoln Square neighborhood, nearby buildings were secured and roof access was cut off.

In a time of mourning and darkness, Moscowitz said the menorah car parade through the streets of Chicago – like the story of Hanukkah – shows the power of light over darkness.

"On the one hand, it hurts, it hurts really hard; and at the other hand, at the same moment, we're going to be there spreading light," he said. "Because light wins every time."

Moscowitz said demand for the car menorahs spiked after the shooting in Australia.