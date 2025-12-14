Sydney attack prompts increased security during menorah lighting events in Chicago

Jewish leaders in Chicago struck a defiant tone following the attack targeting a Jewish gathering at a beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

They said they won't be deterred from celebrating Hanukkah and the true message of the holiday.

"We call upon all of our friends and community members to come out. hold your heads high. Kindle those lights and show the world that light will always triumph," said Rabbi Avrohom Kagan, Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois.

That's the message faith leaders took on Sunday as they lit the menorah around the city, including in Lincoln Square.

The event held there was solemn but determined to shine the light in a time of darkness.

A couple of dozen people braved the cold for the menorah lighting ceremony. They were prepared for the low temperatures as forecasted, but the events in Sydney made for some last-minute precautions.

Organizers said Ald. Matt Martin (47th Ward) reached out to them to talk about safety for Sunday, and said they'd be checking out the surrounding buildings, securing roof access, and keeping in contact with police — actions they see as necessary.

"We live in a world of precautions, and that's the reality we are in," said Raddbi Baruch Hertz, Chabad West Lakeview. "At the same time, we live in a world of courage of hope. There are tremendous people out there. There are people, there are many who want to celebrate the message of unity, of light, of peace."

The crowd moved Sunday night's celebrations inside after lighting the menorah. Organizers held a second lighting in West Lakeview.

Jewish United Fund reacts to the attack in Sydney

Jews in Chicago call it another painful reminder of the soaring anti-Jewish violence seen around the world since the Oct. 7 attacks.

"Most of us went to bed watching the news of what happened at Brown University to wake up and see this happen here. Hannukkah is called the Festival of Lights. It's supposed to be fun. Kids get presents, families come together, and to wake up to this was really devastating," said Dan Goldwin.

The Jewish United Fund in Chicago said this was the largest attack against Jews not living in Israel since 1994.

They're calling on civic leaders and religious leaders of all faiths to call out anti-Jewish hate and urge elected officials to reiterate that there will be serious consequences for such behavior.