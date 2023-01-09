5 hospitalized after crash in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Rogers Park Sunday night.

Police said a 28-year-old man sideswiped a car while driving around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Touhy Avenue before running a red light and hitting another car.

Three people were taken to St. Francis Hospital, including two in critical condition.

Two others were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

The man who caused the crash was issued a citation, police said.