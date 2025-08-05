Watch CBS News
Rodeo supporting veterans coming to Chicago's South Side this weekend

Elyssa Kaufman
There's a rodeo coming to Chicago's South Side this weekend to support local veterans.

The National Veterans' Rodeo and Resource Fair will take place on Sunday in Bronzeville from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Village Athletic Field. 

Over 20 veteran support organizations are expected to attend and provide resources like disability compensation, health services, and education. 

Eli Williamson, co-founder and executive director of  Leave No Veteran Behind, said he wanted to help highlight veterans' V.A. benefits while honoring Chicago's rich history with rodeos. 

"I actually learned how to ride here in the City of Chicago," Williamson said. 

You can get tickets for the National Veterans Rodeo here

