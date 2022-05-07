'Rock of Ages' at Paramount Theatre postpones weekend performances due to COVID related illness

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Performances for 'Rock of Ages' is postponed this weekend due to COVID-related illness, according to the Paramount Theatre website.

No further information was available about the next showings of the musical.

Ticket holders for the shows can reschedule for a later date by contacting the Box Office at 630-896-6666.

The show runs until May 29th with tickets ranging from $36 to $79.

This is the second theatre show to cancel performances due to COVID. Moulin Rouge at the Nederlander Theatre canceled a show last month due to breakout cases.

Show goers for that performance were issued refunds or given the option to reschedule for a later showing.